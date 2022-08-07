South Middleton supervisors vote to support 9/11 Memorial Trail

South Middleton Township has pledged its support behind a multistate, 1,300-mile recreational trail that traverses the township to connect the three national landmarks devastated by terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

At a meeting at the end of July, township supervisors voted to issue a letter of support for continuing efforts of the 9/11 Memorial Trail led by the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance. In Pennsylvania, the trail spans 25 counties, including Cumberland County.

“[Sept. 11] was a horrendous tragedy, showing the absolute worst that humanity is capable of, but during that day, and the days and weeks that followed, there was also tremendous bravery shown by many individuals," Township Manager Cory Adams said. "Some of the actions, such as the heroic passengers on Flight 93 and the police and firefighters at the World Trade Center and Pentagon that gave their lives to save others, are familiar to us. Undoubtedly, the actions of countless others may never be known.

“Because of this, it is vitally important that we continue to remember the actions of those brave individuals who gave some, or all measure of themselves to save others. It is also important to honor the approximately 3,000 victims who died that day, as well as the thousands more who were injured and directly impacted by the event. If South Middleton can play a small role in this effort, such as hosting the 9/11 Memorial Trail, we are honored to do so."

Carlisle Borough and Cumberland County have also issued a resolution supporting the trail.

The trail alliance formed in 2002 with a goal of developing a trail/greenway that connects the World Trade Center site in New York City, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 crash site near Shanksville in Somerset County. In 2006, alliance officials refined the trail’s general route mapping to include Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Besides linking the three 9/11 attack sites, the trail also is intended to connect users to historic places, landscapes and “stories” along the route, local trail contact David Maher recently informed the township. Local historic sites designated for the trail include Carlisle’s LeTort Trail, South Middleton’s Craighead House, and the Village of Boiling Springs, which attains the status of a multitrail community in conjunction with its existing connection with the Appalachian Trail.

Currently, the trail’s path enters South Middleton along Route 174 near Boiling Springs and proceeds west through the village, according to Adams. The route then turns north onto Forge Road, left onto Fairview Street, and swings right onto Petersburg Road to Carlton Avenue before turning left to follow Trindle Road west into Carlisle. Adams estimated that the trail route totals around five miles throughout the township.

“It is my understanding that eventually (the alliance) would like to incorporate, or re-route, off-road bike trails that we are planning to build in the coming years ... as part of our recently adjusted Active Transportation Plan," Adams said. "Apart from the route running over those future township-maintained trails, as of now, there is no other anticipated township obligation anticipated to the 9/11 trail."

The project also was endorsed by the Pennsylvania General Assembly, and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources previously issued related funding grants. Similar support was pledged by local and regional governments and agencies representing other trail areas, including the National Park Service, Virginia General Assembly and New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Earlier this year, DCNR officially designated the 9/11 National Memorial Trail as a Statewide Major Greenway, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. The move follows federal legislation signed by President Joe Biden that authorizes the U.S. secretary of the Interior to designate the trail’s route. In Pennsylvania, the trail covers 903 miles and so far is completed in patches, the report said.

The trail alliance also has worked with PennDOT in developing approved signage to place along roads.

In other news, South Middleton Township supervisors in July approved a final subdivision plan for Phase V of Morgan’s Crossing at Petersburg Road. Lexington Land Development Corp. plans to build homes for the project’s fifth and final phase on 4.8 acres divided into 16 lots in a residential high-density zone. The overall project is expected to take several more years to complete.