South Middleton supervisors to keep meeting virtually, vote on conditional use requests

In a change of course, South Middleton Township supervisors met virtually last Thursday night despite announcing last month that their virtual meetings held since spring would end in July.
Instead, the township has decided to continue conducting supervisors’ meetings on a virtual basis until further notice after “reconsidering” the matter, Township Manager Cory Adams said.
“The governor has issued new restrictions, and we will continue using Zoom as long as we feel it is safe not to do so,” board president Bryan Gembusia said Thursday. “We are waiting to see when this virus settles down, and we can resume meeting in a way that is most close to normal as we were before all this.”
Also on Thursday, township supervisors approved a conditional use request for a parking lot expansion by the Masonic Temple Association of Carlisle at 1236 Holly Pike.
Plans involve adding 58 parking spaces to 61 existing spaces on adjacent parcel of land measuring just over 10 acres, Adams said. The overall design is intended to prevent hard left turns for motorists accessing the site from the Holly Pike.
A conditional use is required for the project because it’s located in a C-2 zone, or general commercial township zone. Social and fraternal organizations and lodges are considered a conditional use in a C-2 zone, Adams said.
The board also issued a waiver that would have required the Masonic Temple Association to place parking islands for every 10 parking spaces involving 50 or more spaces. The accepted plan allows for only one parking island placed in the rear of the lot. The township’s requirement for a preliminary land development plan also was waived.
The project was represented on Thursday by Justin Doty and Perry Health. The expanded parking is intended to accommodate increased activities at the lodge.
Finally, township supervisors approved a conditional use requested by Welhubhi Housing Group LLC for a proposed indoor storage unit on a half-acre lot located between the Carlisle Airport and Interstate 81.
The proposed 2,500-square-foot storage facility would be 30 feet in height. Due to its planned close proximity to the airport, developers also have submitted the plans for FFA approval. Township supervisors approved the conditional use contingent upon FAA approval and the restriction of planting trees on said property.
Supervisors also waived requirements of the township’s woodsmen ordinance requiring trees on the property due to its proximity to the airport.
A conditional use was required for the project because it is proposed within a C-2 zone. Indoor storage facilities are considered a conditional use in a C-2 zone.
The developer’s next step for the project is submitting a preliminary land development plan to the township.
