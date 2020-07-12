South Middleton supervisors to keep meeting virtually, vote on conditional use requests

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a change of course, South Middleton Township supervisors met virtually last Thursday night despite announcing last month that their virtual meetings held since spring would end in July.

Instead, the township has decided to continue conducting supervisors’ meetings on a virtual basis until further notice after “reconsidering” the matter, Township Manager Cory Adams said.

“The governor has issued new restrictions, and we will continue using Zoom as long as we feel it is safe not to do so,” board president Bryan Gembusia said Thursday. “We are waiting to see when this virus settles down, and we can resume meeting in a way that is most close to normal as we were before all this.”

Also on Thursday, township supervisors approved a conditional use request for a parking lot expansion by the Masonic Temple Association of Carlisle at 1236 Holly Pike.

Plans involve adding 58 parking spaces to 61 existing spaces on adjacent parcel of land measuring just over 10 acres, Adams said. The overall design is intended to prevent hard left turns for motorists accessing the site from the Holly Pike.