South Middleton supervisors review draft of Active Transportation Plan

South Middleton Township supervisors this week reviewed a draft of the township’s Active Transportation Plan focusing on the area’s pedestrian and bicycle mobility.
The township is now accepting residents’ comments on the plan.
South Middleton’s draft Active Transportation Plan is available for review on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com, The township is accepting public input for the plan’s final draft through Aug. 27. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on a final plan Sept. 9.
“The content of the plan includes an inventory of existing pedestrian and bicycle routes and recommendations on proposed projects and policies to create a system of connected trails and bike paths," township engineer Brian O’Neill said. “The purpose of the plan is to increase walking and biking and expand the township’s walk-ability, safely and sense of place. The plan also incorporates public comments that were solicited (by the township) earlier this year."
In April 2020, the township contracted McMahon Transportation Engineers & Planners to perform the study for $35,160. The endeavor is partly funded through a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation through the state Department of Health’s WalkWorks program and $10,00 through the Cumberland County Land Partnership grant program.
To initiate the process, the township solicited a starter round of residents’ comments in May through an online survey portal on South Middleton’s website. Following that, engineers began drafting a mobility plan that was presented to a township steering committee to guide the plan’s direction.
O’Neill said the plan’s focus areas are the “walk-ability” of Boiling Springs, bike lanes on Forge Road, a Boiling Springs “gateway,” expansion of the Letort Regional Authority Trail to include the Craighead House, and additional connections to Wittlinger Nature Preserve.
Also proposed is expanding mobility facilities in the township’s Walnut Bottom Road area that would include a 2½ mile loop trail along Marsh Drive.
Proposed bike lanes on Forge Road would include installing buffered lanes from Boiling Springs to Westminster Drive. In tandem, the township also has requested PennDOT to lower the existing speed limit on Forge Road from 50 mph to 35 mph from Lindsey Road north to the area of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
The township also plans to apply for a Transportation Alternative Set Aside grant to fund the first phase of bike lane improvements in remaining sections of Forge Road with a 50 mph speed limit, O’Neill said.
The Wittlinger Preserve proposal would place stepping stones across the Yellow Breeches Creek to connect the preserve’s two sections, providing easier access to the area’s southern portion.
Also, supervisors authorized the placement of speed bumps along Front Street and Race Street as a traffic-calming measure in the Village of Boiling Springs, as well as requesting developers to consider traffic-calming measures on subdivision plans recently submitted to the township.