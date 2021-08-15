South Middleton supervisors review draft of Active Transportation Plan

South Middleton Township supervisors this week reviewed a draft of the township’s Active Transportation Plan focusing on the area’s pedestrian and bicycle mobility.

The township is now accepting residents’ comments on the plan.

South Middleton’s draft Active Transportation Plan is available for review on the township’s website, www.smiddleton.com, The township is accepting public input for the plan’s final draft through Aug. 27. Supervisors are scheduled to vote on a final plan Sept. 9.

“The content of the plan includes an inventory of existing pedestrian and bicycle routes and recommendations on proposed projects and policies to create a system of connected trails and bike paths," township engineer Brian O’Neill said. “The purpose of the plan is to increase walking and biking and expand the township’s walk-ability, safely and sense of place. The plan also incorporates public comments that were solicited (by the township) earlier this year."

In April 2020, the township contracted McMahon Transportation Engineers & Planners to perform the study for $35,160. The endeavor is partly funded through a $10,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation through the state Department of Health’s WalkWorks program and $10,00 through the Cumberland County Land Partnership grant program.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}