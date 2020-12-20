South Middleton supervisors finalize budget

South Middleton Township supervisors finalized a 2021 municipal budget last Thursday, which involves no changes in municipal tax rates.
Township property owners will continue to pay a 0.25-mill fire tax and a 0.35-mill road tax in 2021. South Middleton will also continue to have no general real estate tax next year.
The township projects that municipal road tax revenues collected in 2021 will serve as a “vital” transportation funding source with adverse pandemic effects expected to continue into the new year. For example, the township expects to see an 8% reduction next year “in the continuing trend of plateauing state liquid fuels allocations” that provide funding for township road maintenance and operations, township manager Cory Adams recently told The Sentinel.
Next year’s fiscal plan also includes provisions for the township’s anticipated closing on a deal that would transfer ownership of the Carlisle Airport at 228 Petersburg Road to the township. South Middleton officials say the anticipated purchase, slated for closure in the summer, would not only serve as a profitable enterprise for the township, but also as a positive impact on the local economy.
An appraisal firm contracted by the township in 2019 set the property’s appraised sale price at $3.5 million. However, roughly 90% of the anticipated expenditure would be reimbursed to the township through a state grant program in partnership with the state Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Aviation, Adams said earlier this month.
The purchase would convert the airport from private to public ownership. The property then would become eligible to receive federal and state subsidies that could fund delayed site repairs and improvements at costs that were prohibitive under private ownership.
South Middleton’s 2021 budget approved on Thursday lists the township’s total projected expenditures next year at $13,566,550, an increase from 2020 spending projections set late last year at $8.5 million.
Township revenue for 2021 is projected at $15,175,274, a jump from a $7.5 million revenue stream the township initially projected for 2020. The projected revenue increase is attributable in part to state reimbursement the township expects to receive for the airport purchase, Adams said.
