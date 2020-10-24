South Middleton supervisors approve zoning amendment for Walnut Bottom corridor

At a developer’s request, South Middleton Township supervisors agreed last week to amend the township’s zoning ordinance with additional specifications for a new zoning district that supervisors initialized in August.
The new town center district zone approved on Aug. 23 specifically relates to the Walnut Bottom corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.
However, at a public hearing held prior to authorization of the town center district in August, representatives of Vastgood Properties LLC, owners of the Stonehedge Square shopping center property on Walnut Bottom Road, requested that the township consider “certain technical amendments to the ordinance,” Vastgood Properties president Leo S. Ullman told The Sentinel.
In response, Vastgood representatives filed a request that the township amend town center district specifications “to permit us and other owners of commercial properties in the affected areas to establish, for example, a potentially highly attractive coffee shop tenancy on our Stonehedge Square property,” Ullman said in August.
The zoning amendment approved on Thursday night allows restaurants with or without drive-thru facilities as a permitted use in transient districts 4 and 5 within the township’s town center district zone.
“The zoning amendment was largely precipitated by feedback we received from Charlie Suhr, attorney for Vastgood,” township manager Cory Adams told The Sentinel on Friday. “It was a very cordial and helpful partnership between the township and a private developer in planning for land use regulations that benefits everyone, including the public.”
Suhr thanked township officials on Thursday for a “great resolution. We look forward to coming forward to you with plans in the near future.”
The zoning amendment approved on Thursday also permits the replacement or modifications of wireless telecommunication facilities or support structures if they do not substantially change the structure's physical dimensions, according to township documents.
Other amendments to the town center specifications include:
- Outdoor sales and displays shall not be located within public or private right(s)-of-way without prior municipal or state approval.
- Outdoor sales and display fixtures shall not obstruct existing entrances, driveways, alleyways, hydrants, standpipes, ventilation areas, utility areas or ramps.
- An applicant must demonstrate how the proposed town center development conforms to previously listed criteria.
- Residential uses shall be located within 1,320 linear feet of a commercial and public use space and connected by sidewalks and/or pathways.
Establishing a town center district within the township was a top goal in South Middleton’s master plan for the Walnut Bottom corridor that was completed earlier this year. The zoning amendment approved in August matches a section of the study’s top goal to “achieve sustainable reuse and redevelopment of sites along Walnut Bottom Road.”
Its purpose is to permit a well-designed and sustainable mixed-use town center of catalyst sites and appropriate infill redevelopment of existing sites within the study area.
