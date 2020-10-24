South Middleton supervisors approve zoning amendment for Walnut Bottom corridor

At a developer’s request, South Middleton Township supervisors agreed last week to amend the township’s zoning ordinance with additional specifications for a new zoning district that supervisors initialized in August.

The new town center district zone approved on Aug. 23 specifically relates to the Walnut Bottom corridor in the township’s northeast quadrant that runs from Interstate 81 to the north and Carlisle Family YMCA’s Rockledge Drive fields to the south, between Allen Road and North Hanover Street/Holly Pike.

However, at a public hearing held prior to authorization of the town center district in August, representatives of Vastgood Properties LLC, owners of the Stonehedge Square shopping center property on Walnut Bottom Road, requested that the township consider “certain technical amendments to the ordinance,” Vastgood Properties president Leo S. Ullman told The Sentinel.

In response, Vastgood representatives filed a request that the township amend town center district specifications “to permit us and other owners of commercial properties in the affected areas to establish, for example, a potentially highly attractive coffee shop tenancy on our Stonehedge Square property,” Ullman said in August.