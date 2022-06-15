South Middleton supervisors approve final plans for land subdivision, which includes planned Harbour Village

South Middleton Township supervisors last week approved a developer’s final plans for a multi-use community campus along South Spring Garden Street.

On June 9, township supervisors approved preliminary/final subdivision and land development plans submitted by Smith Farm Partners LLC for a 63.8-acre lot previously known to locals as the Smith Farm. With supervisors’ approval last week, the lot has been subdivided into eight separate parcels.

Integrated Development Partners, based out of Wormleysburg, lists the planned development at 481 S. Spring Garden St. as comprising 40-50 workforce housing units, 250 apartment units, 84 luxury town houses, an assisted and memory care facility, and “two commercial lots that could include medical” businesses, managing partner Jonathan Bowser told The Sentinel Monday. Plans also include two lots dedicated to open green space.

“All of the six lots to be developed are under agreement and plan to all close and commence construction in 2022 and going into 2023," Bowser said Monday. "I would expect the entire campus to be fully developed by 2025."

The Harbor Village project, comprising 40-50 new units of affordable housing for families and individuals, is planned for a 5-acre lot that borders the Borough of Carlisle. The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency approved a Low Income Tax Credit application in October 2021 that was submitted by the Carlisle not-for-profit Safe Harbour.

Harbour Village plans so far include four one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units and 16 three-bedroom units. Four units are planned as fully handicapped-accessible, and one unit will be designed for hearing and visual needs. Two units are set for rents affordable to households earning 20% or less of area median income (AMI), five units are targeted at 30% AMI, and 14 units are aimed at or below 50% AMI. A remaining 19 units will be targeted to households at or below 60% AMI.

Financing plans for the $15 million Harbour Village Project involve $10.99 million in private equity raised through the state’s tax credit funding process. Additional fund acquisitions are planned through a HOME federal block grant, Federal Housing Trust Fund Support and a first mortgage. Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled to begin in September contingent upon PHFA finance closing taking place in August, Scott Shewell, Safe Harbour president/CEO told The Sentinel Monday.

Residential development

In other news, South Middleton Township supervisors heard a continuation Thursday of a developer’s conditional use request for a residential development proposed within a township well protection overlay zone that has remained open since Oct. 28, 2021 for varying reasons.

The McNaughton Co. proposes to construct and manage Wheatstone as an age-restricted community for older residents comprising 76 single-family detached homes and 182 single-family semidetached homes on property bordered by East Springville and Lindsey roads. The project was first proposed in 2018.

The hearing was continued at a township supervisors meeting Feb. 10, 2022. Testifying on behalf of the McNaughton Co. then were attorney Jeffery Esch McCombie, civil engineer Tim Mellott, and transportation engineer Jay States. The session was continued again on March 13 to allow additional testimony by a project hydrologist. Further continuation was delayed until May 26 at the developer’s request to first conduct a hydrology study at the site, and to forward that data for supervisors’ review.

Since then, township supervisors have approved applications from a total of eight residents to testify as party witnesses, directly affected by Wheatstone’s development plans, according to township attorney Kurt Williams. Attorney Marcus McKnight III served as counsel representative for approved party witnesses Thursday with the exception of Carol Walker, who represented herself. Witnesses voiced concerns last week that the development could increase the area’s traffic volumes, compromise pedestrian safety, contaminate wells and flood neighboring properties.

The Wheatstone conditional use hearing is next scheduled to continue at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the South Middleton Township municipal building, 520 Park Drive.

