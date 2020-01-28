South Middleton supervisors agree to rezone South Spring Garden Street lot for possible community campus-type development

The South Middleton Township supervisors have agreed to rezone an area along South Spring Garden Street to permit a proposed campus of 300 apartments that would include a percentage of “safe harbor” dwellings for residents in need.
The board voted last week to rezone the property to a suburban-commercial, or SC, zone, as well as amending the township’s existing SC classification to include a community campus-type development as proposed by Integrated Development Partners.
Integrated Development Partners, based out of Wormleysburg, touts the project as a "19.2-acre, mixed-use Life Care Community" located at 481 S. Spring Garden St., adding that "9.2 acres is available for Senior Living Development & 10 acres is available for Assisted Living & Memory Care Development."
The campus would be built on a 63.77-acre subdivision between South Spring Garden and East Baltimore streets, near the Giant on Spring Garden Street, an area also known as the Smith Farm tract. A border for South Middleton and Carlisle Borough runs through the property, but only a small corner portion is within the borough.
Previously, the property was zoned as light industrial in the township, which didn’t fit specifications of the proposed development.
“The rezoning was a fairly simple extension of the current nearby suburban-commercial zone a bit further to the west and south to encompass an area that was previously zoned as light industrial. This (proposed) development would be a mixture of institutional, commercial and residential uses,” South Middleton Township manager Cory Adams said last week.
So far, the campus is slated to have 250 “market rate” apartments, while the remaining 50 would cater to the needs of specific populations, such as military veterans or the elderly, through various nonprofit organizations and agencies.
The project’s history traces back to October 2016, when township supervisors approved a final minor subdivision plan of the Smith Farm tract that divided it into a 63.77-acre lot and a 24.77-acre lot. The smaller lot was purchased by Carlisle United Methodist Church, which is relocating from 45 S. West St. in Carlisle to a new facility with a targeted completion date of May, according to the church’s website.
Jonathan Bowser, a managing partner at Integrated Development Partners, said last week that although the church isn’t directly affiliated with the proposed community campus, “They had the original idea for a community campus and brought the idea to me several years ago.”
In February 2017, Bowser, then the CEO of Cumberland Area Economic Development Corp., introduced the proposal for a large campus of several nonprofit services and organizations at this location to township supervisors. At that time, Bowser said preliminary plans for the proposal “were still on the drawing board.”
After that, development plans “didn’t “really pick up steam until last summer,” Adams said. In July 2019, township officials decided after meeting with developers to create a new zoning classification that would permit a community campus in the area. After further investigation, however, the township decided instead to revise an existing ordinance for this purpose.
“We thought it would be more efficient to utilize a currently existing, nearby zone, as opposed to creating a new one from scratch,” Adams said.
Bowser said last week that his firm hopes to submit a project master plan for township consideration “soon,” with construction underway within the next few months.
“We do have some users (for the campus). Some clients want to move in quickly,” Bowser said.