South Middleton supervisors agree to rezone South Spring Garden Street lot for possible community campus-type development

The South Middleton Township supervisors have agreed to rezone an area along South Spring Garden Street to permit a proposed campus of 300 apartments that would include a percentage of “safe harbor” dwellings for residents in need.

The board voted last week to rezone the property to a suburban-commercial, or SC, zone, as well as amending the township’s existing SC classification to include a community campus-type development as proposed by Integrated Development Partners.

Integrated Development Partners, based out of Wormleysburg, touts the project as a "19.2-acre, mixed-use Life Care Community" located at 481 S. Spring Garden St., adding that "9.2 acres is available for Senior Living Development & 10 acres is available for Assisted Living & Memory Care Development."

The campus would be built on a 63.77-acre subdivision between South Spring Garden and East Baltimore streets, near the Giant on Spring Garden Street, an area also known as the Smith Farm tract. A border for South Middleton and Carlisle Borough runs through the property, but only a small corner portion is within the borough.

Previously, the property was zoned as light industrial in the township, which didn’t fit specifications of the proposed development.