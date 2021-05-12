South Middleton receives $3M grant from PennDOT to acquire Carlisle Airport

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced that PennDOT will invest $10 million in state grant funds to benefit 12 airports, and $3 million of that is heading to South Middleton Township for its acquisition of the Carlisle Airport.

The funding for South Middleton is the highest of any of the recent investments, slightly above the $2.4 million awarded to Pittsburgh International Airport.

The $3 million will allow South Middleton to acquire the airport in an attempt to help preserve the future of the facility as a public-use general aviation airport, according to the Wolf administration. The purchase includes airport land and existing facilities, runways, aircraft parking, hangars and aviation fuel storage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Middleton Township had expected the $3 million funding from the state. In March, the township supervisors authorized a bill of sale for $3.5 million on the township's behalf for the acquisition of the airport. The remainder of the cost will be funded through municipal borrowing, according to the township.

The sale is expected to close this summer.