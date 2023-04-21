Plans are underway to free-up state funding to help pay for about $750,000 in improvements to Carlisle Airport in South Middleton Township.

The board of supervisors last week authorized Township Manager Cory Adams and supervisor chairman Rick Reighard to sign the paperwork necessary to process requests for funds made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The township plans to spend an estimated $600,000 to replace the old runway lights with about 4,500 feet of new lights, Adams said. The township will also seek reimbursement for much of the $150,000 already being spent to remove trees obstructing the view of pilots using the airport, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration sets up obstruction clearance zones that expand out from both ends of the runway, Adams said. “There can’t be any intrusions into that airspace. We worked with the property owners to get their authorization to remove the trees.”

Township staff plans to bring the runway lights project before supervisors for consideration in early to mid-May, Adams said. The goal is to get the light replacement work underway in June or July for completion later in the summer.

The authorization last week was purely an administrative action to keep the process moving, Adams said. “These projects were in our budget and have been in the works for quite some time. These improvements have been on the state public safe list since the previous owner of the airport.”

The township took over the airport at 228 Petersburg Road in October 2021. In January 2022, supervisors hired Michael Baker International to develop a master plan for a new terminal building, hanger space and other airport improvements. That May, the township announced that it will receive a $524,000 state grant for the design and construction of the terminal building.

“We are still working with our consultant to finalize the airport layout plan,” Adams said Wednesday. Once that plan is complete, work could move forward on developing the terminal.