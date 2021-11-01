South Middleton looks toward airport upgrades after acquisition

South Middleton Township expects to be operating the Carlisle Airport in the black during the facility’s first year of public ownership, with the continued operation of Penn State’s Life Lion EMS a key component, township officials said.

Local officials gathered Monday at the airport on Petersburg Road just southeast of the borough to commemorate the facility’s transfer from private ownership to the township, a process that has gone on for years, even decades by some counts.

The airport’s past ownership took it over “figuring someday down the road, a public entity would step up to the plate,” said Jimmy Kingsborough, one of the seven partners who owned the airport until a few weeks ago.

That purchase happened 25 years ago, with many officials praising Kingsborough and his associates’ patience for keeping the airport going for so many years with the vague promise of being bought out by public investment in the future.

“They were talking about the county buying it, and I hadn’t even considered running for office or any of those things,” said South Middleton Township Supervisor Bryan Gembusia, who has been on the board since 2003.

“It was being discussed way back then,” Gembusia said. “I want to say five or six years ago we started making a more aggressive push.”

This year, that effort came to fruition with a $3.5 million purchase deal financed largely through a PennDOT grant. Tony McCloskey, head of PennDOT’s Bureau of Aviation, described the Carlisle Airport on Monday as a “jewel of general aviation.”

In the intervening years, Kingsborough and his partners continued upkeep and improvements. But the major impetus for public ownership was always federal cost-sharing, with the federal government offering a lot more money for capital improvements at a public facility versus one owned by a private company.

“Being publicly owned means that the federal government will give you a larger share of improvement money,” Gembusia said. Most of that comes from aviation fuel taxes.

“If you’re not using the system you’re not paying for it,” Gembusia said. But the cost split between what the federal government offers public and private entities is significantly different. A runway project that might get a 5% federal subsidy under private ownership would get 25% under township ownership, Gembusia said.

The airport is in demand, according to both its past and current owners. About 55 aircraft are based out of the airport at a given time, Kingsborough said. But there is a waiting list, and the township anticipates adding another 30 hangar spaces, Gembusia said.

Annual activity averages 18,000 to 20,000 operations, Kingsborough said, with each operation being a take-off or a landing. The clientele is a mix of local hobbyists as well as business and institutional users, particularly the Army War College, Kingsborough said.

“The warehousing guys are big corporate entities and they all fly in when they’re building one or to support what’s here,” said Dave Lutz, one of Kingsborough’s former partners in the airport.

Most of the aircraft coming in and out of Carlisle are two or four-seat planes, given the airport’s runway length of 4,000 feet. Extending this to 5,000 would be the next “magic number” that would allow jets of closer to a dozen passengers, Kingsborough said.

For the time being, however, the most important improvement at the airport is likely to be the renovation of the Life Lion helicopter hangar. The air ambulance service has signed a new 10-year contract with the township, according to Gembusia and South Middleton Township Manager Cory Adams.

“We’re doing all we need to make sure that bird stays here and that they have all the facilities they need,” Gembusia said.

Revenue from Life Lion’s fuel purchases covers the day-to-day operating costs of the airport, according to Adams and Gembusia, with the facility overall historically netting about $300,000 per year, a margin which the township expects to continue. As an enterprise fund within the township, this money will be put back into financing further airport infrastructure upgrades, Adams said.

