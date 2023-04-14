South Middleton Township on Friday issued a burn ban until further notice, according to a township news release.

The South Middleton Township Emergency Management Administration issued the ban in conjunction with township fire chiefs to prevent open burning amid a forecast that calls for above-normal temperatures.

Open burning includes the ignition of any combustible materials, including garbage, leaves, grass, twigs, litter, paper, matter from land clearing and other outdoor debris, the township said.

Under the ban, burning is prohibited both in a burn barrel and on the ground.

The township said the use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal briquette grills, or the use of any form of tobacco is not included in the ban. Campfires are also allowed as long as they're contained within rings and placed least 15 feet from all flammable materials.

Above average temperatures and dry weather prompted the ban, the release said.

Warmer days in March, April and May increase the danger of spring wildfires, and the majority of Pennsylvania's wildfires are caused by burning debris, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Local and state codes and law enforcement enforce the ban and a violation is a summary offense, punishable by up to $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for a third offense, the township said.

Residents can contact the township's Emergency Management Office or their local fire department with any questions.