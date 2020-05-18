South Middleton holds first virtual meeting, votes on projects, ordinance

South Middleton Township supervisors tackled a wide range of matters during their first virtual meeting on Thursday night, including a scheduled bridge replacement project and adjusting a previous extension of the township's tax deadline.
On May 2, township supervisors approved a contract for the Petersburg Road Bridge replacement project from Crilon Corp., the "lowest, responsible" bidder, for $22,422.69. On Thursday, board members followed through by approving temporary easements necessary for project work from adjoining property owners.
Also on Thursday, township engineers authorized Rettew engineers to proceed with construction services on time and materials not to exceed $5,000 for the bridge replacement project.
The Petersburg Road Bridge, located near the South Mountain Raceway, is the last bridge in the township that's scheduled for full replacement as part of the township's current bridge replacement plan. Project work is scheduled to begin in June and is expected to take 4-6 weeks to complete, Township Manager Cory Adams said last week.
In another matter, township supervisors amended a resolution they passed earlier this month that extends the township's tax deadline. Thursday's action involved correcting the deadline's date to Oct. 31. Supervisors initially voted on May 6 to extend South Middleton's tax deadline this year to match action taken earlier this month by the Cumberland County commissioners due to residents experiencing financial difficulties from COVID-19.
Also on Thursday, township supervisors finalized an ordinance that establishes a no parking zone along a portion of Summerfield Drive. A recent engineering study concluded that ordinance meets PennDOT regulations because the road in the area measures less than 18 feet from center to curb.
The no parking restriction enacted on Thursday pertains to the south/east side of Summerfield Drive from Eastgate Drive to Brighton Drive. Offenders will be cited by the township with a $25 fine that must be paid within 10 days.
Finally, township supervisors rejected a parking island waiver request from USA Spares at 1729 W. Trindle Road. However, the board approved the company's waiver request for a land development plan relating to a building addition.
“The parking island waiver request was denied because the 77 parking spaces (there) exceeded the 50-space threshold for parking islands in our ordinance. The parking lot was constructed without the ordinance so in essence, they were seeking a retroactive waiver,” Adams said. “We did waive land development for their building addition, though, provided that they construct a bypass swale.”
