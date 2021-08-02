South Middleton approves preliminary housing development plan along Walnut Bottom Road

South Middleton Township supervisors last week approved a preliminary land development this week for Cambria Place, one of the first development projects related to the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan that was initiated last year.

Stonewall Capital proposes to build a phased community of apartments, town houses, medical services and retail. The contractor is Burkentine Builders Inc., of Hanover.

The preliminary plan approved Thursday involves the consolidation of existing lots into a 41.1-acre parcel that will be developed according to the Walnut Bottom Road Master Plan approved by the township in January.

The parcel of land was purchased by Berkentine-Stonewall LLC from United Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania and CenturyLink. The parcel, previously zoned as commercial, is being rezoned under a new township zone classification, Town Center, which was included in last year’s corridor study.

The project plan supervisors previously approved involves a first phase that would be comprised of 60 town houses, 363 apartments, a community center, club house, pool, garages and parking. Project representative Mickey Thompson said Thursday that developers currently have no set start date for construction but hope to begin work there “as soon as possible.”

