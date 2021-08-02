South Middleton approves preliminary housing development plan along Walnut Bottom Road

South Middleton Township supervisors last week approved a preliminary land development this week for Cambria Place, one of the first development projects related to the Walnut Bottom Road Corridor master plan that was initiated last year.
Stonewall Capital proposes to build a phased community of apartments, town houses, medical services and retail. The contractor is Burkentine Builders Inc., of Hanover.
The preliminary plan approved Thursday involves the consolidation of existing lots into a 41.1-acre parcel that will be developed according to the Walnut Bottom Road Master Plan approved by the township in January.
The parcel of land was purchased by Berkentine-Stonewall LLC from United Telephone Co. of Pennsylvania and CenturyLink. The parcel, previously zoned as commercial, is being rezoned under a new township zone classification, Town Center, which was included in last year’s corridor study.
The project plan supervisors previously approved involves a first phase that would be comprised of 60 town houses, 363 apartments, a community center, club house, pool, garages and parking. Project representative Mickey Thompson said Thursday that developers currently have no set start date for construction but hope to begin work there “as soon as possible.”
The second phase will focus on the project’s commercial area, which includes an “adaptive reuse” of an existing three-story structure, the former Sprint and CenturyLink building, into a short-term rehabilitation center with underground parking. Four retail buildings are also planned.
The project’s third and final stage will involve constructing two additional, multi-use retail buildings. Additionally, 109 street trees and 325 shade trees will be placed throughout the development, along with several storm water management areas and open spaces. The property also has been designed for pedestrian access with sidewalks and walking trails.
Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate has also proposed a 30,000-square-foot ambulatory medical offices building within the development.
In January, supervisors granted a conditional use for the project’s master plan after developers outlined plans during a public hearing. A conditional use is required for this project because the development site is in the Wellhead District of the township’s zoning ordinance.
Thursday’s approved plan only involves the project’s residential portion of 60 townhomes, seven apartment buildings containing a total of 336 units, five 10-unit detached garages, and a clubhouse. Township engineer Brian O’Neill said the plan was approved “subject to (township) staff comments” and developers meeting the conditions of approved sewage planning exemption, deeds of consolidation submitted to the township and U.S. Postal Service approval of the method of mail delivery and street names needed.
O'Neill said the township also expects a trail to be constructed through a buffer area that will be filled with trees, and a stormwater management operation and maintenance agreement will be needed.