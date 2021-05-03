South Middleton approves conditional zoning for expansion at Cumberland Crossings

South Middleton Township supervisors approved conditional zoning this week that will permit the expansion of independent living facilities at Cumberland Crossings.

On Thursday night, township supervisors granted a conditional use that would allow Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries to build two buildings comprising 108 independent living apartments at the site of the organization’s existing Life Care Community at 1 Longsdorf Way.

A conditional use is required for this project because it’s defined as a life care community that would exist in an RH, or residential high density zoning area, township engineer Brian O’Neill said on Friday.

The township approved the conditional use for this project under the conditions that the plan will also be submitted to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Aviation due to the height of the planned 3-story apartment complex.

Developers also are required by the township to conduct a traffic study at Eastgate and Walnut Bottom roads to determine the need for a left turn lane at the intersection in relation to the proposed project. If needed, the township would require the developer to make “reasonable improvements” to the lane, O’Neill said.