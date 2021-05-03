South Middleton approves conditional zoning for expansion at Cumberland Crossings

South Middleton Township supervisors approved conditional zoning this week that will permit the expansion of independent living facilities at Cumberland Crossings.
On Thursday night, township supervisors granted a conditional use that would allow Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries to build two buildings comprising 108 independent living apartments at the site of the organization’s existing Life Care Community at 1 Longsdorf Way.
A conditional use is required for this project because it’s defined as a life care community that would exist in an RH, or residential high density zoning area, township engineer Brian O’Neill said on Friday.
The township approved the conditional use for this project under the conditions that the plan will also be submitted to the Pennsylvania Bureau of Aviation due to the height of the planned 3-story apartment complex.
Developers also are required by the township to conduct a traffic study at Eastgate and Walnut Bottom roads to determine the need for a left turn lane at the intersection in relation to the proposed project. If needed, the township would require the developer to make “reasonable improvements” to the lane, O’Neill said.
The developer’s next step is submitting required building zoning permits for the planned apartment complex.
In November 2020, the township supervisors also approved a conditional zoning use for construction of 10 new cottages with 24-hour emergency call systems at Cumberland Crossings.
For the proposed cottages, developers so far have submitted a subdivision and land development plan that await approval from the township. Developers also are waiting for approvals on sewage planning and erosion control permits from the state Department of Environmental Protection for the cottages.
Honoring employee
Also on Thursday, South Middleton Township supervisors passed a resolution “in recognition and profound appreciation of distinguished service” of Brian “Jake” Metzger, a staff member of the roads division of the South Middleton Township Department of Works.
Metzger was commended for his “quick action and selfless dedication” upon noticing smoke rising from a nearby shed on a residential property while on the job on West Pine Road in Mount Holly Springs on March 11. Such action prevented “a high likelihood of the fire spreading to the nearby home, endangering life and property,” the township resolution stated.
“With little regard for his own safety, Jake joined responding fire services personnel in suppressing the blaze until further needed assistance arrived,” the resolution continued.
Metzger was hired by the township as a road laborer in February 2020.