Songbird deaths reported in Cumberland, Perry counties

Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties are among those where residents have reported seeing sick or dying songbirds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported Thursday.

The commission said it, along with wildlife experts at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine, are investigating more than 70 general public reports of dying songbirds in what they call an emerging health condition that is not yet known.

There have been numerous reports across the United States, including the Mid-Atlantic region, and were first reported in and around Washington, D.C. As of Thursday, the commission said there were 19 reports in the Midstate, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, Franklin, York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties. There have also been 15 reports in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties.

The commission said reports have shown both adult and young birds exhibiting signs of this unknown condition. The most common symptoms include discharge and/or crusting around the eyes, eye lesions and/or neurological signs, such as falling over or head tremors.

Affected birds are being tested for several toxins, parasites, bacterial diseases and viral infections, though no test results have been conclusive, according to the commission.