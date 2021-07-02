Songbird deaths reported in Cumberland, Perry counties

Cumberland, Perry and Dauphin counties are among those where residents have reported seeing sick or dying songbirds, the Pennsylvania Game Commission reported Thursday.
The commission said it, along with wildlife experts at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine, are investigating more than 70 general public reports of dying songbirds in what they call an emerging health condition that is not yet known.
There have been numerous reports across the United States, including the Mid-Atlantic region, and were first reported in and around Washington, D.C. As of Thursday, the commission said there were 19 reports in the Midstate, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Perry, Franklin, York, Lancaster, Lebanon and Schuylkill counties. There have also been 15 reports in Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties.
The commission said reports have shown both adult and young birds exhibiting signs of this unknown condition. The most common symptoms include discharge and/or crusting around the eyes, eye lesions and/or neurological signs, such as falling over or head tremors.
Affected birds are being tested for several toxins, parasites, bacterial diseases and viral infections, though no test results have been conclusive, according to the commission.
So far, the condition seems to have affected 12 species of songbirds: Blue Jay, European Starling, Common Grackle, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, House Finch, House Sparrow, Eastern Bluebird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Carolina Chickadee and Carolina Wren.
The public is encouraged to report any sightings of birds that have died or seen with neurological conditions by going online on the Wildlife Futures Program at www.vet.upenn.edu.
Experts are also encouraging the public to follow five precautionary measures:
- Stop feeding birds and providing water in bird baths to prevent the potential spread between birds to other wildlife
- Clean feeders and bird bathers with a 10% bleach solution
- Avoid handling dead or injured wild birds
- Keep pets away from sick or dead birds
- Dispose of dead birds while wearing disposable globes and placing them in sealed plastic bags before discarding them with household trash.