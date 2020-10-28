 Skip to main content
Some trick-or-treat municipal plans change due to expected storms Thursday
Carlisle Trick or Treat 2018

Noah Lohman, 4, receives a treat from Cathy Sheesley on during trick-or-treat night in Carlisle in 2018.

 Sentinel file

Some municipalities are rethinking the date for trick-or-treat this year due to rain predicted all day Thursday.

West Shore Regional Police announced that trick-or-treat has been postponed to 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday instead of Thursday because of the rain.

Most municipalities have trick-or-treat scheduled for Thursday evening. As of earlier this month, Shippensburg Borough was the only municipality scheduled to have trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Check back to Cumberlink.com as more information becomes available on trick-or-treat plans across the county.

