× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Midstate is not among the areas that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration will allow to partially re-open next week, although he said during his Friday press conference that some counties in the southcentral region are being considered.

Wolf’s Friday announcement for reduced restrictions encompassed 24 counties in the northcentral and northwestern tiers of the state, which will move from “phase red” COVID-19 mitigation to “phase yellow” starting May 8.

The color-coded pandemic re-opening system was announced by Wolf last week, although parts of the initial proposal have been walked back in the last several days.

The initial pitch specified that regions must have fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. But Wolf later said those regions aren’t necessarily set in stone.

“That was more just an example of how we might look at things,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Friday.

The selection of the 24 northern counties to move to phase yellow was primarily driven by their low net case counts and low population density, which will make it easier for state officials to ensure there are sufficient resources to conduct testing and contact tracing for infected residents, Levine said.

Both of those efforts are not easy lifts, and Wolf and Levine had limited specifics on Friday.

Contact tracing

Contact tracing, whereby public health workers trace the interactions of an infected person to quarantine those at risk, was quickly overwhelmed in Pennsylvania as case numbers grew. The state health department employs comparatively few public health nurses, as detailed in a recent report by Spotlight PA, due to the budget cuts of the past decade.

Levine said Friday that the department planned to work with academic institutions and hospitals, take on volunteers, and potentially hire public health workers, although a hard number was elusive.

“I don’t have a specific number of people in the state who are doing contact tracing,” she said. “We’ll be hiring as necessary. I don’t have a specific number we’re going to hire.”

Regarding testing, Levine also said her department is working with the state Department of Community and Economic Development to “incentivize that type of research and development” for Pennsylvania health care providers to do more COVID-19 tests.

“Right now we’re using a whole bunch of tests,” Levine said. “Pretty much anything for which we can get materials and reagents.”

Phases

Phase yellow allows certain activities to resume, including retail and child care, although the state still asks business to operate remotely where possible. Hair salons and other businesses that require physical contact will remain closed under phase yellow, and restaurants and bars will continue to be restricted to take-out only.

With a population of just over a quarter-million people, Cumberland County would be limited to 125 new COVID-19 cases in a two-week span, under Wolf’s original guidance.

In the 14 days ending May 1, the county saw 195 new cases, according to an analysis by The Sentinel of state Department of Health data, with the running average of new daily cases in Cumberland County having increased significantly since mid-April.

A significant portion of that increase has been in nursing homes; the past week has been particularly bad for the county, with cases among residents shooting up from 91 on April 24 to 162 on May 1, and cases among staff more than doubling from 20 to 41 over the same period. So 203 of the county's 349 total cases are in nursing homes.

Wolf's directive regarding social distancing and the closure of certain businesses listed as "non-life-sustaining" has been in place since mid-March, and has become a source of political contention as legislative Republicans have attempted to force Wolf, a Democrat, to re-open more establishments.

Wolf has vetoed multiple GOP-led bills calling for broad-based re-openings, and likely will veto many more.

On Thursday, for instance, a bill to re-open all of the state's barber shops and hair salons was introduced in the House of Representatives with sponsorship from Speaker Mike Turzai, and locally with sponsorship from Reps. Greg Rothman, Torren Ecker and Dawn Keefer.

Photos: Golfers hit the courses in Carlisle area Friday