Some Jif peanut butter products linked to salmonella cases

Recall Jif

J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling Jif products after a salmonella outbreak was linked to its peanut butter.

 provided by FDA

Consumers should double-check their jars of Jif peanut butter amid a recall, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

Jif's creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat peanut butters have been linked to a salmonella outbreak across 12 states that has left 14 ill, with two people being hospitalized. Side effects from salmonella poisoning include fever, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced a voluntary recall Friday of some Jif peanut butter products for potential salmonella contamination. Jars with lot codes 1274425 through 2140425 have been recalled and should be disposed, the company said. Affected products also include the to-go Jif peanut butter and squeeze pouches.

Jif is sold at retailers nationwide. States reporting salmonella cases are Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

