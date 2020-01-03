HARRISBURG — Ducks won’t be the only ones at the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show with big bills.
Visitors will need some big bills, too, for everything from parking to eating.
This year’s Farm Show will be held in the state Farm Show Complex at Cameron and Maclay streets from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Jan. 10 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 11.
As always, admission to the Farm Show is free. As it has been for the past few years, parking is $15 a vehicle in the Farm Show lots off of Elmerton Avenue and at HACC. Free shuttle service and handicapped parking are available.
If you want to fill your stomach at the Food Court, fill your wallet first. A whole pepperoni pizza costs $22.
A milkshake from the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association costs $5 this year, while the Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers Cooperative is selling a mushroom blended burger for $5.50 and breaded mushrooms for $4.50.
Penn Ag Industries Association has foods for every budget including pulled pork sandwiches, chicken cheesesteak, oven baked trout sandwiches or roasted chicken dinners for $7. Penn Ag also is selling two hard-boiled eggs, mustard or red beet, for $3; a hot dog or hemp iced tea for $2; or a half pint of white or chocolate milk for $1
The Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association is selling its honey waffles for $3, while other Food Court stands have soft pretzels and chicken tenders for $3 each.
If you (or your budget) prefers free samples, be sure to visit the seven baking contests this week. After the judging, the entries are sliced and served free to the public — apple pie, chocolate cake and chocolate brownies and cookies on Saturday; angel food cake and jelly or jam bars on Sunday; whoopie pies on Tuesday and sticky buns on Friday.
Many vendors in the Pennsylvania Marketplace offer free samples to the public. Chefs at the Culinary Connection will demonstrate their recipes using mushrooms on Saturday, vegetables on Sunday, potatoes on Tuesday, beef and veal on Wednesday, pork on Friday and dairy on Saturday, plus other foods on Tuesday and Thursday. After cooking, they give the public samples of their dishes and recipes to take home.
Farm Show visitors may experience sticker shock from some nonfood items, too. Several reporters on Monday accompanied state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on a media preview tour of the Farm Show.
They saw 4-pound bags of “Happy Cat Hemp Litter” selling for $26, which Jeffrey Brooks of Oley called “in line with the cost of high-end cat litter.” Reporters also checked out a New Holland self-propelled forage harvester with 911 horsepower, with three computers on board and a $625,000 price tag.