Some Cumberland County agencies, businesses adjust policies with coronavirus in mind

Though Cumberland County does not yet have a positive case of COVID-19, area businesses and organizations are working to prepare and protect those they can from the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS announced on Twitter Monday that it has suspended allowing most nonpatients from riding in ambulances in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the virus. The EMS crew said only one parent of a minor patient or other legal guardian will be permitted to ride in the ambulance to the hospital.

Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg is notifying its patients that they are taking precautions to minimize exposure of the coronavirus to its patients. The medical group said it has dedicated exam rooms allotted for ill patients, so all other patients are encouraged to continue with routine health care needs.

Guest Editorial: The “why” of COVID-19 preparedness in Cumberland County COVID-19 is now in Pennsylvania, but ever since the numbers of those infected started to climb in the United States I’ve noticed two very cont…

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Our office has the capability to screen appropriate patients for the coronavirus through our lab company Quest,” the medical group said in a news release. “Our office is up to date with the CDC recommendations and are following the present recommended protocols as they are released by the CDC.”