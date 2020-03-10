Some Cumberland County agencies, businesses adjust policies with coronavirus in mind

Though Cumberland County does not yet have a positive case of COVID-19, area businesses and organizations are working to prepare and protect those they can from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS announced on Twitter Monday that it has suspended allowing most nonpatients from riding in ambulances in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the virus. The EMS crew said only one parent of a minor patient or other legal guardian will be permitted to ride in the ambulance to the hospital.
Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg is notifying its patients that they are taking precautions to minimize exposure of the coronavirus to its patients. The medical group said it has dedicated exam rooms allotted for ill patients, so all other patients are encouraged to continue with routine health care needs.
COVID-19 is now in Pennsylvania, but ever since the numbers of those infected started to climb in the United States I’ve noticed two very cont…
You have free articles remaining.
“Our office has the capability to screen appropriate patients for the coronavirus through our lab company Quest,” the medical group said in a news release. “Our office is up to date with the CDC recommendations and are following the present recommended protocols as they are released by the CDC.”
Cleve J. Fredricksen Library said its staff is monitoring information about the coronavirus and hand sanitizers have been placed in various locations. The library said that in order to protect staff and patrons, visitors who exhibit symptoms of the virus, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, will be asked to leave the library and return when fully recovered.
While organizations look to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other diseases, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that all major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in the state will cover “medically appropriate COVID-19 diagnostic testing and associated treatment.”
“I’m pleased that Pennsylvania’s health insurance companies are stepping up to help fight the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus,” Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said in a news release. “Covering the costs associated with administering testing will ensure that consumer out-of-pocket costs do not serve as a barrier to the diagnoses and care of Pennsylvanians.”
2019-nCoV-IsolationVsQuarantine.pdf
2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf
Coronavirus.pdf
Coronavirus Spread Infographic.pdf
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason