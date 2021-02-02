Snow storm will delay delivery of Tuesday's Sentinel print edition until Wednesday

Due to the winter storm and snow overnight in Cumberland County and concern for the safety of our drivers, delivery of the Tuesday, Feb. 2 print edition of The Sentinel will be held and delivered with the Wednesday, Feb. 3 edition.

The Tuesday, Feb. 2 digital e-Edition of The Sentinel is available as normal by visiting cumberlink.com/eedition

If you have not yet activated the digital portion of your subscription, visit cumberlink.com/activate and follow the steps.

For updated information regarding the winter weather and breaking local news visit cumberlink.com.

For questions regarding your subscription, please visit cumberlink.com or call 717-240-7135.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers deal with this winter storm.

