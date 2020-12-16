 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow storm will delay delivery of Thursday’s Sentinel print edition until Friday

Snow storm will delay delivery of Thursday’s Sentinel print edition until Friday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel logo

Due to the ongoing winter storm and amount of snow expected overnight in Cumberland County and concern for the safety of our drivers, delivery of the Thursday, Dec. 17 print edition of The Sentinel will be held and delivered with the Friday, Dec. 18 edition.

The Thursday, Dec. 17 digital e-Edition of The Sentinel will be produced and available as normal by visiting cumberlink.com/eedition

If you have not yet activated the digital portion of your subscription, visit cumberlink.com/activate and follow the steps.

For updated information regarding the winter weather and breaking local news visit cumberlink.com

For questions regarding your subscription, please visit cumberlink.com or call 717-240-7135.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers deal with this winter storm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A Festival of Lights on Media Road, Carlisle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News