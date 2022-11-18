Snow squalls possible Friday afternoon in Cumberland County

As an arctic front that will bring chilly temperatures into Cumberland County for the weekend, could also produce a line of snow squalls in the area Friday afternoon.

"An arctic front will drop into Pennsylvania this evening delivering a reinforcing shot of cold air for the weekend," ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara says. "Some snow squalls are likely to develop along that front and the threat exists for brief, heavy snow within these squalls between 2-7 p.m. today."

According to the National Weather Service, a snow squall is a brief but intense period of heavy snow (up to 2 inches in 30 minutes), strong winds (30+ mph), and whiteout conditions (visibility less than ¼ mile). Snow squalls often occur on days with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Coming on so suddenly, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation impacts, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents.

"One of the things that makes snow squalls so dangerous is their tendency to produce icy roadways, or what we call a flash freeze,” said NWS Meteorologist John Banghoff. “Because they come on so suddenly, snow squalls can catch drivers off guard and lead to major transportation incidents, including deadly multi-vehicle accidents.”

"The National Weather Service issues Snow Squall Warnings to alert for the sudden onset of life-threatening conditions encountered by highway travelers during snow squalls,” said NWS State College Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jonathan Guseman. “If you are driving on an interstate when a Snow Squall Warning is issued, the best thing to do is gradually reduce your speed and exit the roadway at the next opportunity.”

The forecast for Friday night includes partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions with lows in the 20s, then temperatures this weekend will be the coldest of the season thus far, according to Thackara.

"The core of this cold air will be right overtop of Central Pa.," he said. "Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs in the 30s with a stiff wind making it feel even colder. We should stay precipitation free this weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds on both days."

There is some moderation of temperatures for Thanksgiving week, with highs getting back into the 50s starting Tuesday. Travel should be fine Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures will continue to moderate.

Thackara said a storm system could bring some rain or snow by Friday and Saturday, and as of now, the models favor rain.