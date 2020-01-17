Snow should begin in Cumberland County Saturday morning with 2-4 inches expected

After record-breaking warmth last weekend in Cumberland County, winter hit in full force Friday across the region ... with more to come Saturday.

Wind-chills in the teens today will be followed by snowfall by sunrise Saturday in the region.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara said snow should spread over the region Saturday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. thanks to cool temperatures overnight (lows in the 20s). Thackara says most snow accumulation should take place between mid-morning and mid-afternoon Saturday.

The forecast calls for 2-4 inches of snow in the region before changing over to sleet by the afternoon. Thackara says south and east of Interstate 81 will likely see a gritty mix of snow and sleet that could add up to 2 inches. Travel will be slow midday Saturday before the storm begins to exit Saturday evening.

The storm could end as a few rain showers late Saturday evening and most of the precipitation should end between 8-11 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday will remain colder and blustery and the forecast remains cold through early next week. Overnight lows will be in the teens next week with highs in the lower 30s.

