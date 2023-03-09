A little taste of winter returns to Cumberland County Friday with forecasters calling for a snow-filled morning across the region.

The National Weather Service forecast says snow will fall across the region Friday morning before transitioning into a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon. NWS said the area could see about an inch of snow before rain takes over.

ABC27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara echoes that forecast, calling for light snow developing after 9 a.m. across the region during the day Friday.

"It will be snowing for most of Friday, but the snow will be light and some of it will melt thanks to above-freezing temperatures throughout the day," Thackara said. "The snow will also begin to mix with and likely change over to rain during the afternoon. While a coating to 2 inches seems like a good forecast for most areas, a lot of melting will keep this more wet than white. But don’t be alarmed if there is a period of steady, light snow late tomorrow morning."

The forecast stays messy through the weekend, with rain expected Sunday and Monday and highs in the upper 40s. A mix of rain and snow returns March 17-18, though highs are expected to reach the lower 50s by then.

Photos: Scenes from snow-covered California