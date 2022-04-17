Snow possible as Freezing Warning issued for Monday

The National Weather Service said snow is possible Monday morning as well as late Monday given freezing or near freezing temperatures Sunday night and Monday night.

The weather service issued a Freeze Warning that will be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Monday. The weather service said lows could hit 27 in some rural valleys and 32 or 33 in urban areas early Monday morning in the Midstate.

The weather service said these frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. It suggests residents take protective measures and bring potted plants inside.

The weather service added that rain and snow is likely before 11 a.m. Monday given the temperatures, though little to no snow accumulation is expected. It did note in a hazardous weather outlook that heavy wet snow is also possible late Monday and Monday night across higher terrain, mainly near and to the northwest of the Interstate 81 corridor.

