Snow begins to taper off across Cumberland County Monday afternoon
Snow begins to taper off across Cumberland County Monday afternoon

Snow is beginning to clear across Cumberland County Monday as of 12:30 p.m.

The NWS has dropped its snow squall warning, but the winter weather advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m.

Posted at 9 a.m. on Cumberlink:

Another batch of winter weather settled in across Cumberland County Monday morning.

Snow began shortly after 8 a.m., and turned steady around 9 a.m. for the region. The National Weather Service issued a snow squall warning for the region until 9:45 a.m.

At 8:15 a.m., NWS said a dangerous snow squall was moving along the leading edge of a band of heavy snow moving rapidly across central Pennsylvania. The leading edge of intense snow was located along a line extending from near Ralston to near Hughesville to Selinsgrove to near Mount Holly Springs to near Aspers, moving northeast at 45 mph.

NWS said road conditions will quickly go from dry to snow covered, with the potential for flash freezes on interstate highways. Avoid travel if possible until this weather system passes.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the county until 1 p.m. Monday. NWS is calling for 2-4 inches of snow in the region before the precipitation switches over to rain by early afternoon. One inch of snow is possible between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

