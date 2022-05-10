 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
South Middleton Township

Smoke on the mountain: Prescribed burn underway Tuesday on South Mountain near Boiling Springs

  • 0

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday on State Game Lands 305, south of Boiling Springs.

Smoke from the prescribed, or controlled burn can be seen across South Middleton Township.

Another prescribed burn is scheduled for Thursday in State Game Lands 230 on the northern end of Cumberland County between North Middleton and Middelsex townships.

According to the game commission, they conduct prescribed fires to "improve the health and resilience of forests, grasslands and shrublands." The burns are conducted under precise weather conditions by trained crews to prevent a threat of wildfire.

The game commission said on its website that prescribed fires can improve wildlife habitat and hunting opportunities by increasing the soft mast production in shrubs, like blueberry, huckleberry and blackberry, as well as rejuvenate succulent browse plants preferred by deer and elk. Prescribed burns can also reduce the severity of unplanned wildfires by removing the leaves, thick grasses and forest debris that can accumulate without a regular fire, the commission said.

People are also reading…

For a map of planned controlled burns across the state, visit the game commission's website at www.pgc.pa.gov.

​Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lankan prime minister resigns after protests over economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News