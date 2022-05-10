Smoke on the mountain: Prescribed burn underway Tuesday on South Mountain near Boiling Springs

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is conducting a prescribed burn Tuesday on State Game Lands 305, south of Boiling Springs.

Smoke from the prescribed, or controlled burn can be seen across South Middleton Township.

Another prescribed burn is scheduled for Thursday in State Game Lands 230 on the northern end of Cumberland County between North Middleton and Middelsex townships.

According to the game commission, they conduct prescribed fires to "improve the health and resilience of forests, grasslands and shrublands." The burns are conducted under precise weather conditions by trained crews to prevent a threat of wildfire.

The game commission said on its website that prescribed fires can improve wildlife habitat and hunting opportunities by increasing the soft mast production in shrubs, like blueberry, huckleberry and blackberry, as well as rejuvenate succulent browse plants preferred by deer and elk. Prescribed burns can also reduce the severity of unplanned wildfires by removing the leaves, thick grasses and forest debris that can accumulate without a regular fire, the commission said.

For a map of planned controlled burns across the state, visit the game commission's website at www.pgc.pa.gov.

