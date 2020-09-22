Smith named administrator at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland County commissioners Friday announced the appointment of B. Melissa Smith as the administrator of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Smith served as director of finance for the facility since 2018.

Smith has more than 30 years in the financial and medical field, specifically focusing on the principles and practices of health care reimbursement and most recently working for Mid-Atlantic Healthcare in Maryland and Select Medical in Mechanicsburg.

“Since I have been working at Claremont for the past two years, I have worked with the staff and know our residents, and I think that makes this transition easier,” Smith said. “My main focus is the health and safety of our residents and staff especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Smith holds a Master of Business Administration from Lebanon Valley College.

