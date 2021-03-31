Slushy wintry accumulation possible Wednesday into Thursday for Cumberland County

Some wintry precipitation may make it back to the area by Thursday morning as cold air returns to the Midstate.

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said most of the precipitation Wednesday will be rain, with scattered showers starting off the day with bouts of rain by Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts are expected to near a half-inch before the precipitation wraps up Thursday morning.

Thackara said it is possible there will be some wet snow mixing into the precipitation as the storm exits the Midstate, causing some slushy accumulation on the grass, especially in areas north and west of Harrisburg.

In addition to winter precipitation, winter temperatures will return with highs in only the mid-40s expected Thursday and Friday, according to Thackara.

The cold air, however, will exit for Easter weekend, with temperature expected back in the 60s by the afternoon on Easter Sunday.

