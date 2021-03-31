 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Slushy accumulation possible Wednesday into Thursday
top story

Slushy accumulation possible Wednesday into Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}
March 30 7-day forecast

The ABC27 weather team expects temperatures to drop Thursday and Friday after a storm exits the Midstate, before temperatures rise again by the afternoon on Easter Sunday.

 ABC27 weather team

Pennsylvania's own world-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Tuesday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter. For the first-ever virtual Groundhog Day celebration, visitors from all over the world tuned in to see Phil make his highly anticipated weather prognostication for the 135th time. "Groundhog Day is a beloved Pennsylvania tradition that has been embraced wholeheartedly by Phil's faithful fans from around the world for generations," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. "Although we couldn't celebrate together in person this year, viewers could experience the magic of Phil's prediction virtually by watching from their homes while prioritizing everyone's health and safety." The story of the holiday tradition declares that if the groundhog emerges early on the morning of February 2 and sees his shadow, we will have six more weeks of winter weather. Should he not see his shadow, we will have an early spring. The annual event began in 1886, when a spirited group of groundhog hunters dubbed themselves "The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club" and proclaimed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one and only weather prognosticating groundhog.

Some wintry precipitation may make it back to the area by Thursday morning as cold air returns to the Midstate.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ABC27 meteorologist Brett Thackara said most of the precipitation Wednesday will be rain, with scattered showers starting off the day with bouts of rain by Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts are expected to near a half-inch before the precipitation wraps up Thursday morning.

Thackara said it is possible there will be some wet snow mixing into the precipitation as the storm exits the Midstate, causing some slushy accumulation on the grass, especially in areas north and west of Harrisburg.

In addition to winter precipitation, winter temperatures will return with highs in only the mid-40s expected Thursday and Friday, according to Thackara.

The cold air, however, will exit for Easter weekend, with temperature expected back in the 60s by the afternoon on Easter Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News