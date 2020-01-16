Slush to 2 inches of snow expected Saturday in most of Cumberland County; northern edge may see more

Depending on where you live in Cumberland County, you could see between 2 to 4 inches of snow, or slush to 2 inches after Saturday's precipitation, according to ABC27.

The weather team predicts that snow will start between 8 a.m. and noon in the region, with that precipitation transitioning to sleet or freezing rain for the majority of the afternoon.

Overall, most of Cumberland County will likely see the lowest snowfall total, though ABC27 said northern Cumberland County could see the higher snowfall amount that Perry County will likely see.

Because sleet of freezing rain is expected in the afternoon, the weather team said an icy crust will form on top of the snow, making travel difficult Saturday evening with temperatures hovering around freezing.

ABC27 said they expect the storm to end around 8 p.m. Saturday, though cold air will stick around for Sunday and into the start of next week.

