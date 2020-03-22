Slush to 1 inch of snow possible early Monday morning

Slush to 1 inch of snow possible early Monday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
National Weather Service logo

Slush to an inch of snow is possible early Monday morning before precipitation turns to rain, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook Sunday.

A mixture of rain and snow is expected to arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning, creating a slushy coating.

The precipitation should change to rain by midday, according to the weather service.

Travel impacts should be limited, and wet snow accumulation is most likely in higher elevations, the weather service said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News