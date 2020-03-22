Slush to 1 inch of snow possible early Monday morning

Slush to an inch of snow is possible early Monday morning before precipitation turns to rain, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook Sunday.
A mixture of rain and snow is expected to arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning, creating a slushy coating.
The precipitation should change to rain by midday, according to the weather service.
Travel impacts should be limited, and wet snow accumulation is most likely in higher elevations, the weather service said.