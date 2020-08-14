Slew of recent church abuse lawsuits in Pa. hinges on state court decision

“Who knew, before the release of that report, of the conspiracy within each of the dioceses in Pennsylvania, indeed the entire church, to cover up the child sex abuse crisis?” Serbin said. “So it was only upon release of that information that the people I’m representing … became aware of the crisis and the fraud that had been committed.”

The state Supreme Court in March said it would review the Superior Court's decision that gave Rice, now 52, the ability to sue for abuse she said occurred for several years when she was a child, ending in 1981. The high court could hear oral arguments in the case as early as October.

Lawyers for the Scranton Diocese said in a brief filed in late May that, at that time, it was the defendant in five of 25 civil lawsuits “that all raise the same, or substantially the same, theories and claims” since the Superior Court decision was issued in the Rice case.

Scranton has since been sued about 25 more times.

“If lawsuits like this are continuing or allowed to continue, really, I think every diocese in Pennsylvania will strongly consider bankruptcy and I assume many of them will go that route,” said Matt Haverstick, a lawyer for the Harrisburg and Greensburg dioceses. Harrisburg's diocese is currently going through bankruptcy proceedings.