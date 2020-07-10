× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A map at the website for the I-81 Improvement Strategy South Central PA puts dots at the interchanges of Interstate 81 from the Maryland line through Lebanon County. The bigger the dot the more often people mentioned the interchange in a recent public input survey.

Carlisle's Hanover Street exit (Exit 47) had the biggest dot.

That was where police said a car merging onto the highway at the northbound Hanover Street on-ramp Wednesday initiated an eight-car chain-reaction crash. Four were transported to the hospital as a result.

Out of the 1,160 surveys completed, 156 had something to say about the interchange.

The surveys were conducted beginning in December 2019 by the planning team for the I-81 Improvement Strategy, led by the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission. The results were posted last month to the study's website at i81southcentralpa.com.

In addition to the regional planning commission, the project includes the Franklin County Planning Department, Lebanon County Planning Department, PennDOT and the Federal Highway Administration to take a "no borders" approach to study issues on the interstate and create a prioritized list of potential projects.

That list will be essential for funding decisions, according to an overview of the project posted on the website. Funding for interstates is expected to increase by $150 million in 2021 and by $50 million each year thereafter until 2028.

The study, which is expected to take a total of 18 months to complete, looks at such factors as the type, location and severity of crashes as well as the condition of the road and bridges. It is also considering concentrations of truck traffic and delays on both the interstate and local roads.

Those commenting on the Hanover Street exit told planners that drivers can't merge onto the interstate at speed, especially when traveling north, due to varying vehicle speeds and sight limitations. This causes issues on the entrance ramp with unexpected slowing and stopping.

Commenters also said that traffic on the interstate is unable to allow those coming up the ramp to move because of traffic in the passing lane and vehicles preparing to use upcoming off-ramps.

Overall, congestion was considered a top concern by 32% of those responding to the survey. Safety was the top concern for 29% with detour impacts and road and bridge conditions each cited by 13% of respondents.

Eight percent of those responding were concerned about development impacts and 5% cited other concerns.

The top concern varied, however, by county. Respondents from Franklin and Dauphin counties cited congestion as a top concern at 41% and 61% respectively, while Cumberland County saw 46% and Lebanon County saw 42% of those surveyed responding that safety was a top concern.

Safety issues identified by the project included unsafe merge points, rapid lane changes, limited truck parking and short entrance and exit ramps.

Key congestion concerns included ineffective detours and incident management, varying speeds and road maintenance during peak hours.

The survey also found that 44% of those responding used I-81 daily. Those in single occupant vehicles made up 92% of the survey respondents while 3% were part of carpools.

A note on the survey results makes it clear that these numbers are not representative of all drivers on I-81, but only of those who responded to the survey.

Of those who travel on I-81, 17% said it was the only realistic option for their travel. Thirty-seven percent said it was the quickest route for their travel and 33% said they lived or worked near the interstate.

As to the reasons they travel on I-81, 41% said it was for employment or business, 25% for shopping and 17% for entertainment.

In addition to the survey, the planning partners worked with municipalities, emergency responders and representatives from "freight generating companies and carriers" along the corridor to further identify needs.

Emergency responders told planners about safety factors involved in physical bottlenecks, traffic incidents, work zones, traffic control devices and special events.

The planners heard about logistics expansion and growth along the corridor and how the industry is evolving from those involved in the shipping industry.

Planners sought feedback from the 121 municipalities along the corridor as well as information on potentially significant developments. The planning team has identified more than 100 development or potential parcels for development along the corridor.

Public input revealed a number of issues related to development including negative long-term effects from rapid development, lack of resources for commuters, lack of investment in transportation infrastructure and poor partnership and planning-concerned decisions on new developments.

The next step is to use this public input to develop concept projects for public feedback with the goal of completing a "playbook" for transportation improvements and long-range plans in winter 2020.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.