It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Curtis Hall

Agency: Cumberland County Department of Public Safety, New Kingstown Fire Company

Title: Shift supervisor, fire chief

Time with company: 30 years with the Department of Public Safety, 38 years with New Kingstown

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I don’t know if I really decided to become a first responder, it was pretty much born into me. My dad is still active at the fire department [of] New Kingstown and my grandfather was a member as well. That carried, actually into my son, so we’ve had four generations involved at New Kingstown.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: There’s been so many calls over the career here at the 911 center as well as at the fire department. The one call that sticks out in my mind actually started with the fire department, we were dispatched to a report of a house fire in Middlesex Township.

The information that was given out to the fire chief that was responding was kind of our worst nightmare, it involved children with smoke inhalation.

We arrived on the scene, I believe we were the third arriving apparatus on the scene and it just looked like total chaos. There were kids that had been removed from the structure that were being tended by the EMS crews, there was still an active fire to fight and it was one of those deals where it’s everything that you can ever imagine having for your worst day of your life.

The thing with fire department [and] emergency services personnel, those types of calls are our opportunity to shine. ... That is our moment to do what we’ve been trained to do and carry that out to the best of our ability.

That incident actually spilled out and involved one of our members here at the time that was working at the 911 center [and] actually had taken one of the calls for that incident.

Back then we were working eight hour shifts and his shift was to end at 2300, at 11 p.m., and he was looking for closure from that call because of the radio traffic within the communication center [and] his experience with the volunteer fire department.

He actually wanted to come out to the scene to kind of close that incident. As 911 dispatchers, you know, put that hat on now, as 911 dispatchers we rarely find out what the outcome of a lot of our incidents are.

We deal with multiple calls throughout the day for various types of incidents involving police activity, EMS calls, fire activity and we as 911 dispatchers are truly the first first responders and rarely do we get closure on those types of incidents.

Everybody that was at the scene of that call returned back to the Middlesex Township building and was debriefed.

We ended up with I think three medical helicopters that had landed close by to the scene to transport. I know that there were several who were transported to the local hospitals, but unfortunately there were I believe one or two small kids that did not make it.

You know, that dwells on all of us, you keep building that stuff up in your mind, call after call after call and things that are available to us now in relation to our health, physical fitness and so on like that, you didn’t have that available back then.

Some of the things that have come out through the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety and how the people that we have available to us at the drop of a hat, phone call, text, whatever to come out and help us, that has just built upon years and years of calls that haven’t sat well with people.

Now we have some way that [there are] multiple people that we can come back to, to try to cope with that in some fashion.

