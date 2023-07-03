It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Michael Whitzel

Agency: Silver Spring Community Fire Company

Title: Career driver/operator

Time with company: Six months at Silver Spring, also works with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services, North Middleton Fire Company and City of Harrisburg

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: Family. I’m fourth generation out of my family. I’ve been with the fire service all my life, since I was a little kid. It’s just in your blood and in your DNA. It’s a path that I chose when I got to watch my uncles do fire service. I got to watch ... two of my grandfathers, and I wish I had an opportunity to see my great-grandfather who helped start the Hampden Township Fire Department in Cumberland County.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I would say it would be a cardiac arrest call and that was several years ago. It was actually my first cardiac save ... we still communicate today. Actually not too long ago I responded to a call in Mechanicsburg Borough and he actually lived in the development that I went to a call to, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, there’s [the patient]. I get a call right around the anniversary; we talk to each other throughout the year, holidays that kind of stuff. That has a huge impact on me. I was very thankful to be at the right place at the right time with the other fellow volunteer firefighters from my department where I was fire chief at.

