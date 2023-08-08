It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Dale Crossland

Agency: Northeast Fire & Rescue Services

Title: Driver/firefighter

Time with company: 39 years, 42 years in the fire service

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I joined back in the early 80s. One of the other long-term members invited me to join when they were out in the middle of the night just pumping flooded water and it becomes a way of life.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: There's no call that has really impacted me ... it's all of them because this becomes a way of life in your family. My son grew up here, my wife was here all the time.

Camaraderie, these guys go to the beach together, we do all kinds of things outside of here, but at a moment's notice in the middle of a family function you will leave it to help somebody you do not know in their worst of times and you cannot explain that.

We were at a house fire over in Hampden Township and that house was pretty devastated and the kids were doing their year end reports and we went in and got all their paperwork and family's prized possessions that they need because they could have not gone in and gotten it.

You bring it out and just the relief you see on someone's face when you do that for a total stranger it's overwhelming and then we come back and we know that everybody else here feels the same way because if they didn't, they wouldn't be here.

Sirens for Service: Hear what Midstate fire, police and ems workers have to say about their jobs Sirens for Service features Kendall Snyder with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Mary Dutchess with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Brooke Leizear with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features James Wettrich with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Michael Whitzel with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Taylor Shearer with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Jason Smith with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Randy O'Donnell with the Carlisle and Shippensburg boroughs Sirens for Service features Doug McDonald with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Eli Cuadro with the Dickinson College Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Jonathan House with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Robert Fitzkee with Lower Allen Township Police Department Sirens for Service features Jordan Bohn with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Nathan Harig with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Carol Horn with Silver Spring Community Fire Company Sirens for Service features Cassidy Koch with the Cumberland County Department of Public Safety Sirens for Service features Trenton Wise with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Charlie Alleman with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Kevin Winter with the Silver Spring Township Police Department Sirens for Service features Trent Wenger with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Katherine "Kitty" Strait with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Theo Arndt with Friendship Hose Sirens for Service features EMT Ansley McFarling with Cumberland Goodwill EMS Sirens for Service features Andrew Mellott with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features David Schoonover with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features Adam Lepley with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Wes Gingrich with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features JoEllen Wiser with Friendship Hose Company Sirens for Service features Sean Ryan with Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services Sirens for Service features Jamie DiMartile with the Carlisle Police Department Sirens for Service features Olie Mick with Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company Sirens for Service features Joseph Todaro with the Carlisle Police Department Sirens for Service features Interior Firefighter Billy Sellers with Carlisle Fire & Rescue Services. Sirens for Service features Jeremy Fox with Cumberland Goodwill EMS