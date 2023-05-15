It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Robert Fitzkee

Agency: Lower Allen Township Police Department

Title: Officer

Time with company: 2.5 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I first got interested in doing first responder-type stuff when I was 18 [and] I joined the volunteer fire company near where I lived. I ran with them for several years, I was a lieutenant there for a little while. Then I actually went to school for law enforcement, I graduated from Millersville with a bachelor’s in criminology [and] sociology and then I went on to become a probation officer for a little bit with Dauphin County before being hired with Harrisburg City where I worked for three and a half years before I started here October of 2020. I’ve now been here [for] two and a half years now.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: Probably one that would stand out to me was a routine—just transporting a prisoner to the county prison, and while I was on the way there, there was an individual that was driving all over the roadway and it appeared that they may have been drunk or intoxicated. It actually ended up being an elderly male that was having some type of either diabetic issue or age-related issue. ... Most guys would just let the state police know and just kind of go on. I was able to get the individual stopped and we were eventually able to find out that that individual had actually been lost for a few hours and we were able to get them back to their home over in Harrisburg. ... Stuff like that, I feel like to me, is stuff that had more of an impact from what I can see.

I stopped him and we waited for the state police to come out and then once the state police got there, I left and found out later that the individual was actually going to be considered missing from where they were supposed to be at. He wasn’t missing yet, but he probably very shortly thereafter been put as a missing person.

