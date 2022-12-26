Sirens for Service: Flashing lights, sirens piqued Penn Township fireman's interest in fire service, launched decades-long career

It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every other week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Olie A. Mick III

Agency: Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company

Title: Assistant Fire Chief

Years with Company: 5 (44 total in fire service)

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: What brought me to the fire service when I was a young kid was basically the lights, the sirens, fast trucks, what more could you ask for at that point in time. But then as I got involved in the organization, I found out there’s a whole lot more than just lights and sirens and the fast trucks, there was actually a purpose to it and there was comradery, there was brotherhood, there was friendship made throughout the years and that’s something that you can’t put a price tag on anywhere along the line.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: As far as the fire service goes, there’s not any particular call that I could say that influenced me, it’s a lot of calls put together that through my span in the fire service keeps me here day in and day out because you never know what’s going to happen. Any situation that is put upon you, you’re going to handle that situation, you’re going to find a solution to the problem and that’s all there is to it.