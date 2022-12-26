Sirens for Service: Flashing lights, sirens peaked Penn Township fireman's interest in fire service, launched decades-long career

A: What brought me to the fire service when I was a young kid was basically the lights, the sirens, fast trucks, what more could you ask for at that point in time. But then as I got involved in the organization, I found out there's a whole lot more than just lights and sirens and the fast trucks, there was actually a purpose to it and there was comradery, there was brotherhood, there was friendship made throughout the years and that's something that you can't put a price tag on anywhere along the line.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?