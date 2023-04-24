It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Carol Horn

Agency: Silver Spring Community Fire Company

Title: Trustee/Driver/EMT

Time with company: 40 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: I was introduced to it by a friend of mine probably in my mid-20s, and it just kind of stuck with me. I got started in it and it just kind of became an addiction I think. Helping people, getting out there, helping people at the moment where they’re life is their lowest moment, it gives you an adrenaline rush that’s just unexplainable as far as I’m concerned. [I’m] just out there to help my community and just do whatever I can do to make this place professional and the best it can be.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: Well, we’ll go back a long ways, I think I was lieutenant at the time. I live over on Texaco Road and I was sitting on my couch one night and I heard, I was half asleep I think, watching TV and I literally jumped off the couch, there was this bang. I looked out the front window and I didn’t see anything and I saw one car go by and then I saw another car go by and I’m like, “What’s going on?”

Then all my neighbors across the street started running out and I realized something was up and I got out there and there was a young girl who was coming home from softball practice from Cumberland Valley High School, she ran head on into a tree which was just right next to my house. When I got to her, I watched her take her last breath.

Just because it was so close to my house, I have to drive by that tree every day and the marks are still on it. There’s been many other calls like that, but that one just pops into my mind every now and then. It just seems more personal when it’s right there at your home, you know? When you’re going three miles that way or going down to Hampden to help them with something else, a lot of times you can distance yourself from it.

Most of us have made up an idea in our heads and there’s little boxes in there and we just push stuff into little boxes, which is probably not, they say it’s not a good thing. We do a lot more debriefing on accidents where someone dies and stuff like that, the worst ones, and that helps out. You can’t hold it in any longer, it just doesn’t work.

