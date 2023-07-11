It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

James Wettrich

Agency: Cumberland Goodwill EMS

Title: Assistant chief of operations

Time with company: 11.5 years

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: When I was in college, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life. I knew that I was in college but I also wanted to work, I wanted to start working, being able to find a job that was flexible, that was 24/7 and also was related to the medical field. So I got accepted into an EMS academy, went through the academy, started to work here at Cumberland Goodwill; this was my first EMS job and I've been here ever since, so that's primarily why I got into it.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: I would say a call that influenced me the most ... kind of segues into the bigger picture as to why I do what I do and why I enjoy what I do. The call relates to a pediatric cardiac arrest. ... As bad as the nature of the call with the pediatric arrest, it's a child, it was an infant that needed CPR performed, full resuscitation efforts.

As that was going on, the primary crew that was in there, they were assisting with life saving measures, and one of the things that I was doing was trying to gather more information about the patient, the story behind what had happened and talking with the parents of the child — the father and the mother.

[I was] talking with both parents and being in that situation of not judging them, caring for them and helping them through that specific situation and trying to piece together what was going on. The reason why all that is so important is because unbeknownst to me, that child's cardiac arrest was based off of abuse.

So when I sat back and I reflected on that situation, it was difficult at the time to process through of ... I was trying to help and care for a parent that had physically abused their child to a point where they were in cardiac arrest, but the bigger picture in all of that and one of the things why I enjoy and I love this job the most, is meeting new people first and foremost, whether it's my coworkers or patients.

I love interacting with people, I love talking with people. I enjoy being in the situation of that calm, so to speak, or as cliché as it sounds, in the storm, that subtle, quiet voice.

Adding to that with the bigger picture of why I do what I do is I don't have to judge anybody. I'm not judging one person as far as I don't care where you come from, what you did, what your background's like, what language you speak, what color's your skin, what culture you come from — none of that matters to me. And I'm allowed to be that way in my own world as far as trying to take care of you and console you in a difficult situation.

I think it was a bad outcome, and I know that again the parent that I was consoling the most ultimately was charged with the abuse to it. I don't like to use that story, but the reason why I pulled that story out is, again, I want it to be shown the bigger picture of why I enjoy this job and why I do what I do. It's not [that] I enjoy it because people get hurt or people get injured; I can't reiterate it enough of how it allows me to not be put in a position where I have to judge you for what you've done, if that makes sense.

