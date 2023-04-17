It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Cassidy Koch

Agency: Cumberland County Department of Public Safety

Title: Telecommunicator

Time with company: 7 months

Q: Why did you become a first responder?

A: So I originally started at Mission BBQ, that was my first job and I worked my way up there and became a catering manager and being the catering manager there, I worked with a lot of fire departments, police departments as well as military. I just really enjoyed being able to help them and I kind of wanted to take another step. I met a couple police officers that were my catering teammates and then I actually first joined a fire department, so I am a photographer for one of our local fire departments (Hampden Township Volunteer Fire Department) and that led me here to becoming a 911 dispatcher.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: It was actually one of my first days off of training, so I was by myself. It was either the first day or the first week that I was by myself and I had a cardiac arrest and I was able to provide AED instructions to the caller and they performed CPR, they applied the AED and that person ended up living. So I got a citation for that for participating in helping to save someone’s life, so that was pretty awesome. It was great knowing that I can do something a little bit above myself to be able to help people and save a life and just the recognition, everybody here is so supportive because it can be really stressful in the position we are in, and afterwards everybody just made sure I was OK. And I was like, “Wow,” after I found out that person lived, I was like, “I did something to participate in saving someone’s life,” so it’s just pretty cool.

