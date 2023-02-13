It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

David Schoonover

Agency: Penn Township Volunteer Fire Company

Title: Driver/chauffer

Years with company: 5, joined fire service in 1969

Q1

: Why did you become a first responder?

A: Living in the small town of Newville, which I did at the time, when I’d hear that siren blow at night or during the day I often wondered, “What’s going on, what’s happening that we’re hearing all this noise?” And then we heard all the sirens all the trucks, so curiosity took me in to find out what’s going to happen, what’s going on, so I joined Newville to find out what was happening and as that set in in my life, I realized that the volunteer service in the small community was very important. It played a very vital role in serving others and I think there’s a Bible verse in the book of John, it says “No greater love has any man [than this] that he lay down his life for his friends.” I thought I can lay down a little bit of my time to go out and help somebody that’s in need, because when you’re in need, you’re looking and you’re waiting for somebody to come and that felt good to be one of those people showing up.

Q2: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you?

A: A lot of the calls that we run don’t always turn out very well, but I recently within the last months had a call for a medical assist at a small machinery accident and I was helping direct traffic at another incident and it was close to where I was, so I responded to the medical call and I assisted with first aid treatment on the victim, which ended up being a very messy broken arm. I made contact with that young man after I had done all I could do first-aid-wise. I used that same principal from the Bible and I prayed for that young man and since that has happened, I’ve had contact with him and I say, “How are you doing?” and he says, “I’m doing great.” It’s one of the few times you can go back on a victim and have conversation with them and find out you made a difference. To make a difference is so important, it so much offsets all the PTSD that we go through because we lose people on calls, we lose people on medical calls and it’s kind of, not frustrating, but it’s disheartening when you think, “Well why am I doing this?” And then you have one good call and it totally refreshes you and it says yes, we’re here and we’re worthwhile.”

