It’s no secret that the job of a first responder is anything but easy.

Taking calls can mean long hours, time away from family and PTSD. But every day hundreds of men and women in Cumberland County answer those calls.

Every week, The Sentinel’s Sirens for Service feature will aim to show the faces of these people and share their stories.

The series focuses on why they became a first responder and highlights a specific call from their service that influenced them and reminds them of why they do what they do.

Kendall Snyder

Agency: Cumberland County Department of Public Safety

Title: Telecommunicator II

Time with company: Eight months

Q: Why did you become a first responder

?

A: I became a first responder, it actually was thanks to my old job. I was a security supervisor and with that job we work very close with police, fire and EMS. My main job duty was mainly camera operations, radio communication and obviously responding to the scenes and everything like that. I would have officers come in and say, “You know, you should be a 911 dispatcher,” and that kind of stuck in my head a little bit, so yeah I decided to give it a shot, so here I am.

Q: Can you describe a call that has influenced you? What did that call look like and why did it impact you

?

A: A call from my experience was a physical domestic that we had and it was a concerned neighbor that called in and she was going over what was going on. She also mentioned that there was a newborn baby involved, so that was in my head the whole time as well and in the background you can really hear how active it was, almost as if I was in the same room as what was going on.

Obviously I had a lot of emotions and stuff like that going through my head and it was important to kind of push that aside and get all the proper information, make sure help gets there in a timely manner.

So I’m getting all the information, trying to get the call sent out as quick as I can and then the neighbor starts breaking down midcall, so I had to kind of deescalate everything she was feeling and then also gather up more information.

So they both ended up leaving in separate vehicles, the two subjects, and at that point I thought, “Man, like we lost them, it’s over with,” but we actually managed to get them stopped because of how quickly I sent the call out and how well we worked together as a team in the room.

I’d say that was a call I felt pretty accomplished with, and even a police officer who handled it reached out to me and was like, “Hey, you did a really great job with that call,” so it was pretty awesome.

