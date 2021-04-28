Silver Spring Township to conduct tree planting project at park

Silver Spring Township is looking for volunteers to help plenty about 600 trees as part of a tree-planting project at the Vincent DiFilippo Nature Preserve.

The effort will take place this weekend starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the park, located at 110 Sample Bridge Road in Mechanicsburg.

Planting is estimated to finish by early afternoon, and volunteers may leave earlier as necessary. Participants will be expected to adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, and the township recommends that volunteers bring their own tools, gloves, drinks and snacks, though drinks and snacks will be available to those who want them.

Volunteers should dress for the weather and for the work, with closed shoes as a must. Suntan lotion, insect repellent, sunglasses and a hat are also recommended.

To register for the tree-planting project, contact Shawn Fabian of HRG at 717-564-1121, ext. 1162. Those who need directions can contact the township office at 717-766-0178.

