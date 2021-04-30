Silver Spring Township says it has no plans to acquire land from McCormick Farm for a road

Silver Spring Township supervisors on Wednesday said they have no plans to acquire land from the McCormick Farm tract to construct a road to alleviate traffic safety concerns in that area of the Carlisle Pike.
While there have been talks with Natural Lands Trust about a possible land swap, those conversations have come to an end, supervisor chairman Carl Machamer said during a virtual meeting Wednesday night.
“There is no further action that the board is going to take,” he added, in response to concerns voiced by Christine Musser, a township resident and local historian.
Musser heard of a proposal in the works where the township wanted to acquire land from the trust on the west end of the McCormick tract adjoining the New Cumberland Federal Credit Union. Natural Lands Trust is holder of a conservation easement on the historic farm that preserves the land and prevents it from being developed.
During an interview with The Sentinel, Musser said there was information out in the community that the township wanted to use untillable land from the McCormick tract to construct an access road connecting the Greyhawk Landing residential development to the north with the Carlisle Pike to the south.
In exchange, the township would make available to the trust slightly more acres of tillable land either adjacent to the McCormick tract or elsewhere in the municipality, Musser said.
Musser was concerned a McCormick Farm land swap may set a precedent that she said would allow the township to “chip off an acre here, an acre there” whenever a swap is needed to facilitate development under what she called “a smokescreen of safety.”
If preserved land can later be used for this or for that, what happens to the integrity of the township program set up to preserve land using Earned Income Tax revenue as a funding source, Musser asked.
During the virtual meeting Wednesday, Machamer read a prepared statement prior to the start of the public comment period. “We explored all potential options to alleviate safety concerns in the area,” he said. “The township has no plan to seek condemnation of any property for public roads that would connect Greyhawk Landing. Any decisions we make regarding traffic conditions are solely with the goal of improving traffic safety for all of those who travel throughout Silver Spring Township.”
During public comment, Musser asked about the proposed land swap. “We had conversations with Natural Land,” Machamer said in response. “Those conversations have come to a conclusion.”
Musser pressed. “I want to make sure I understand this correctly, Carl, the supervisors are going to continue to pursue a road through the McCormick tract,” Musser said.
At that point, vice-chairman Nancy Konhaus Griffie said “No” only to elaborate further: “I think the statement is clear. It’s done, Christine. Done. We’re saying we don’t have any options, and we are done.”
“It’s wonderful,” Musser said Thursday during a follow-up interview. “From what I understood, there will be no further looking into putting a road through the McCormick land. I’m very pleased.”
