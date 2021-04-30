Silver Spring Township says it has no plans to acquire land from McCormick Farm for a road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Musser was concerned a McCormick Farm land swap may set a precedent that she said would allow the township to “chip off an acre here, an acre there” whenever a swap is needed to facilitate development under what she called “a smokescreen of safety.”

If preserved land can later be used for this or for that, what happens to the integrity of the township program set up to preserve land using Earned Income Tax revenue as a funding source, Musser asked.

During the virtual meeting Wednesday, Machamer read a prepared statement prior to the start of the public comment period. “We explored all potential options to alleviate safety concerns in the area,” he said. “The township has no plan to seek condemnation of any property for public roads that would connect Greyhawk Landing. Any decisions we make regarding traffic conditions are solely with the goal of improving traffic safety for all of those who travel throughout Silver Spring Township.”

During public comment, Musser asked about the proposed land swap. “We had conversations with Natural Land,” Machamer said in response. “Those conversations have come to a conclusion.”

Musser pressed. “I want to make sure I understand this correctly, Carl, the supervisors are going to continue to pursue a road through the McCormick tract,” Musser said.