Silver Spring Township plans to adopt broad rezoning update

Silver Spring Township is slated to make some significant changes to its zoning as part of a comprehensive land use update — this following a 6½-hour meeting last week that highlighted many of the major challenges to enacting such adjustments.

A final hearing and vote on the township’s zoning ordinance revisions is scheduled for March, after a process that was delayed in large part due to concern over the fate of a specific parcel at the interchange of Route 114 and I-81.

That parcel of land, just under 77 acres on the northeast corner of the intersection, stands to be re-zoned to a mixed-use commercial area due to the land-use patterns identified in the township’s updated comprehensive plan.

The prospect of eliminating the parcel’s current “rural residential” zoning classification sparked hours of discussion between residents who desired the land to stay as vacant as possible and believed that any zoning change was a threat to this, and township officials who explained that a zoning update would likely preserve open space.

Possibly more impactful than the debate over that parcel, the township also expects to allow higher-density housing development in certain commercial zones, which would stand to help relieve housing pressure in the Midstate region.

One such project is already being planned in anticipation — a 200-plus unit complex by Vanguard Development Group dubbed Sporting Green Apartments, which would sit on the parcel located behind the Sam’s Club near the Route 114 and Carlisle Pike intersection.

Last week’s vote by the supervisors kicked off a 45-day public comment period on the new zoning, which is part of a yearslong process. The township updated its comprehensive plan in 2018, but writing new zoning laws to actually enact the vision spelled out in the plan is a different and at times more arduous matter.

Of the two last-minute matters fielded by the township supervisors last week, the request by Vanguard’s representatives was the less controversial. The developer’s proposed change to the existing C-2 commercial zoning ordinance was very similar to the commercial zoning rules that the township expects to codify in March.

The key difference was in density, with the township’s proposal being slightly less generous and using an additional metric for net units-per-acre density less areas of a lot that were dedicated to green space and setbacks.

The agreement made at last week’s meeting would compromise at 12 units per acre gross density, which would slightly reduce the size of what Vanguard planned to be a 280-unit project, but still be acceptable to the developer. Such projects would also be conditional uses in C-2 zones, giving the township direct oversight of certain conditions prior to the project moving forward.

More controversial was the creation of a new zoning classification — initially referred to as “interchange” zoning but more likely to be a “mixed use” designation after feedback from the county. This zoning would cover areas around the Route 114 and I-81 interchange, including the vacant parcel at 1230 Old Willow Mill Road.

Dozens of residents who live in the surrounding area have objected to the change, saying the parcel should retain its current R-1 zoning classification that permits only single-family homes, at least until a proposal from a developer comes forward.

“Why change anything until we see a proposal of how this will work?” resident Richard Rosen asked. “If [the developers] have a master plan, let them present it to us.

Other residents suggested that the township should re-zone the parcel to an even more restrictive single-family designation, such as increasing minimum lot size in order to “attract the type of individuals that are living back there now,” as one resident put it.

The property in question is held by Old Willow Mill LLC. In November 2021, that holding company was re-registered to the address of Triple Crown Corp., with the development company’s CEO (and current state senator) Mark DiSanto signing as representative of the sole owner, according to state records.

But township officials told residents that allowing a specific property’s ownership to influence zoning — as opposed to the broad land use patterns identified in the comprehensive plan — would invite a challenge.

“You have to do this from a comprehensive standpoint, disregarding whoever may own the property at some point,” township solicitor Sean Shultz said.

Schultz said the township cannot intentionally make the property difficult to develop. Owners have the ability to file for a curative amendment for inconsistent zoning, as happened elsewhere in Silver Spring Township with the Hempt Farm property, which ultimately resulted in a court battle and settlement between the developer and Silver Spring Township over the plans for the site.

“If we have zoned this in such a way that there is no reasonable development of this property, we will have a lawsuit and we will lose and the developer will be able to do whatever the court allows them to do,” Shultz said.

The best option at Old Will Mill Road, the supervisors said, was to get out in front of the matter by creating a tightly controlled mixed-use zone.

“There’s an argument to get ahead of this with a master plan approach instead of waiting for someone to come in [with a site plan],” Supervisor Carl Machamer said.

Township planning staff estimated that, under the current residential zoning, roughly 65 single-family homes could be built on minimum-size lots. Even if the township were to get away with keeping a major highway interchange zoned “rural residential,” actual residential buildout could be a nightmare.

“This is right off the interstate, it’s hard to say this is an R-1 parcel. This is 65 homes with two entrances onto Old Willow Mill,” Machamer said. “If we do nothing, that’s very likely what will happen.”

The basic mixed-use concept would entail commercial uses on the bottom floors of buildings, with residential units above; the development concept for Walden was cited as an example, which allowed the township to mandate a significant amount of green space around a relatively compact and dense development.

“By limiting what you can do on that parcel, it gives us more control,” Supervisor Laura Brown said. “This leaves more green space than you would get with residential.”

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.