In the next couple of years, Silver Spring Township's public works department could be working out of a new space.

A feasibility study presented at the township's Board of Commissioners meeting last September outlines the potential construction of a facility along Woods Drive.

The study outlines five potential project phases that could involve construction of several municipal departments on the 49-acre plot.

Township Manager Ray Palmer said the township has focused entirely on phase one, which includes the public works department, and he isn't sure if or when phases two through five might be completed.

"Each phase requires financial resources, so each one I look at as an independent project," he said. "Public works is [an] absolute priority."

Palmer said the focus on public works comes from a lack of space at the department's current facilities.

The study shows that the existing facilities offer 12,266 square feet of space while the proposed facility would offer 77,647 square feet.

Work on the public works facilities could include the integration of site utilities, improvements to roads, site grading, the installation of fuel stations, the addition of material handling yards, the creation of a compost center and the construction of a salt shed and public works building.

Palmer said the township does not know the potential project's actual costs and hasn't determined how the work might be funded, though the feasibility study did estimate the phase one cost between $32.7 million and $35.2 million.

Palmer said the township has a concept design for the new public works facility, which he anticipates will be shared at a May meeting. This design may help indicate how the space might be used but won't detail what materials might be used to construct each component, he said.

The next steps, should the project move forward, includes preparing building and bidding documents. Palmer said the township approved Alloy5 Architecture, a company based in Bethlehem, to work on the design and bidding documents, and to oversee the bidding process.

He estimated that if approved, a new public works facility could be completed by spring 2025 or by fall 2024 with "aggressive" work.

The township will likely not consider phases two through five until after the public works department moves to the new location, Palmer said, describing these phases as "a big maybe."

Like public works, the study stated that other municipal operations have outgrown their current facilities, which offer no room for expansion.

Silver Spring Township's population has experienced a 303% growth rate in the last six decades with an increase in population from 10,592 in 2010 to 19,557 in 2020, according to the study.

Phases two through five outline the construction of a police station, administration facility, community center and public safety facility, respectively, however any costs or potential timelines with those projects remain to be determined.

"Is it 15 years from now? I don’t know," Palmer said. "Is it a never? Could be that too."